Albert Michael “Buck” Buchner

Passed away in his home in Clearlake, Calif. Buck was born in San Jose, CA, and raised in Morgan Hill and San Martin. As a youngster, Buck was a member of the San Martin 4-H Club for many years, raising and showing sheep at the Santa Clara County Fair. Buck was a 1981 graduate of Live Oak High School. He was an avid chess player, rock hound, and also played trumpet, french horn, and the mellophone in the LOER, a winning MBA Grand National Championship Marching Band in 1978.

In his professional career, Buck was a Master finish carpenter and held his General Contractor’s license. He mainly worked on custom built homes in Saratoga and Los Altos. He spent several years building his own home in the Santa Cruz mountains. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings, nieces and nephews, hiking and camping. In his later years, he became a avid book lover and collector, and began researching and writing a book on tsunami events that changed the course of world history.

Buck is survived by his daughter, Samantha Buchner of Austria, his 7 siblings, Karen Pedigo, Susie Bar-Orian, Bill Buchner(Anna), Robert Buchner, Nancy Collins, James Buchner, John Buchner (Janice), numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. Buck was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Kitty Buchner of San Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 2nd, 1-4 pm at the Woodland Estates mobile home park club house at 850 West Middle Ave, Morgan Hill. Please no flowers. If you wish to make a donation, please donate to the American Heart Association in memory of Buck.