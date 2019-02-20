Theresa A. Ashworth (95), passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital with family by her side. Theresa was born in Fresno, CA to Joseph and Virgina (DiDeo) Fiatarone. She was the second eldest of four children – Maria, James and Jean.

August 1950, Theresa married the love of her life David C. Ashworth in Fresno, CA. Later that same year they moved to Salinas, CA, where they bought their forever home. While her husband drove for the Greyhound Bus Department, Theresa spent some time as a local beautician, but after a couple of years she changed professions and began working as a Lab Technician at John Ingles/United Foods.

Theresa and David were happily married for 20 years, until his death in 1970. In 1952 she and her husband gave birth to their only child, David (Davey). Shortly after his birth, they became active members of Madonna del Sasso Church and Parrish. In 1977, Davey married Jeri (Cohn) and in 1984 they adopted their only daughter, Allison. Theresa retired from United Foods in 1988 and spent the next few years caring for Allison after school in Morgan Hill. Theresa’s family was her greatest treasure.

Theresa was lucky to spend the last four years with her three wonderful great-grandchildren; Braxten, Landen and Karsen, whom she loved dearly!

Theresa is preceded in death by her husband David, siblings Maria Graybill, James Fiatarone, and Jean DeFendis, as well as her son Dave Ashworth.

Theresa is survived by her granddaughter, Allison (Josh) Messina and family of Hollister, Daughter in-law Jeri of Salinas, 9 Nieces and Nephews, as well as plenty of great-Nieces and great-Nephews: the Graybill family of Santa Barbara, the Fiatarone family of Pinole, and the DeFendis family of Fresno, and her loving friends and family.

Theresa will be reunited once again with her husband and son, at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. She will be missed by all that had the privilege of meeting, knowing, and loving her. The family wishes to thank all that cared for her over the years, she touched so many! Theresa was a devout Catholic. In lieu of flowers donations may be payable to Madonna del Sasso Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held on 11:00a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Queen of Heaven Chapel, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com