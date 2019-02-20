Yukie Dwan

Mrs. Yukie (Hayashi) Dwan, born on May 14, 1931 in Fukushima, Japan, passed away at age 87 on December 13, 2018 at her home in Gilroy. Yukie was the loving wife of Francis Dwan. Yukie is survived by her husband; daughters, Nancy Dwan and Susan Payne; brother, Yukiharu Hayashi; and sister, Takako Hara. Yukie was a loving, devoted wife and mother whose warm heart, cheerful smile and positive spirit filled her home and charmed those who knew her. Yukie enjoyed sewing, sumi-e, and singing, and took pride in caring for her husband and children. A memorial service will take place at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 2, at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center.

