19-year-old arrested for recent burglaries

Gilroy Police earlier this week arrested a young man on suspicion of recently burglarizing two homes.

About 4am Feb. 17, police received a report of a residential burglary on the 8200 block of Chiesa Drive, reads a Feb. 18 press release from the Gilroy Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as Timothy Ruiz, 19, made entry to the home through an open side door leading into the garage, according to police. Officers responded to the area and found Ruiz a few blocks away from the home on Chiesa Drive. The suspect was in possession of the victim’s property.

Timothy Ruiz

Through further investigation, police learned Ruiz was also responsible for a residential burglary that occurred on Aspen Way the previous night, police said. In that incident, Ruiz entered the victim’s home and stole numerous electronic items.

Ruiz was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of both burglaries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case can call Gilroy Police at (408) 846-0350.

