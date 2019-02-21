Alexander Station now leasing

The $95 million Alexander Station Apartments are more than four months behind schedule and only half completed, but that isn’t deterring its developers, the Pacific Company, from beginning to lease nearly half of the one- to four-bedroom subsidized housing units at the 10th Street site, near Monterey Street.

The five-story, 262-unit construction project’s southern half is to be open this summer, and the first phase is leasing, with rents for qualifying applicants of between $1,000 and $2.000 per month.

To apply or for more information, call 408-337-0329, visit alexanderstation.pwapt.com or stop by the leasing office at 200 E. 10th St.

Alexander Station has a community room with a kitchen, a computer center, a playground, a pool, a gated entrance and energy-efficient appliances.