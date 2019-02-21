Time to apply for Miss Gilroy pageant

Royals wanted! Online applications are being accepted for the 2019 Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival Queen Pageant.

Young women ages 18-24 who live in Gilroy, Hollister, San Juan Bautista, San Martin, Morgan Hill or Aromas are eligible to enter.

The Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival Queen Pageant will be held on Sunday, May 19. Contestants are judged by a panel of five judges on personal interview, talent, garlic speech and on-stage question. The winner is crowned Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival 2019 and receives a $1,000 prize. The First runner-up receives $500, and second runner-up receives $250. Contestants are also eligible for other scholarship awards.

The queen and her court represent Gilroy at various festivities leading up to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, to be held July 26-28, 2019 at Christmas Hill Park. They have the opportunity to make guest appearances in local print and electronic media, in parades and at fundraising events. Most importantly, they spend all three days at the festival having a garlicky good time with fellow lovers of the pungent bulb.

THe 2018 Miss Gilroy Garlic Festival Queen, Sloane Pace, won a total of $12,000 in scholarships (including $10,000 from Christopher Ranch and $1,000 from Olam) to support her studies in molecular and cellular biology at UC-Berkeley.

Complete contest rules and online application forms are posted on the Gilroy Garlic Festival website at gilroygarlicfestival.com/festival/miss-gilroy-garlic. Entries must be received by 4pm on March 8. For additional information, call 408-842-1625.