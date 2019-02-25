Gilroy High principal leaving after decade

For the first time in a decade, Gilroy school leaders will be searching for a new principal at Gilroy High School after veteran administrator Marco Sanchez announced he is resigning at the end of the school year in June.

“After 10 wonderful and amazing years at Gilroy High School, I have accepted a position with the Central Coast Section,” said Sanchez in a message to “Mustang Nation.”

Sanchez—a decorated collegiate and Olympic wrestler in his day—is not going too far though, as he was selected as the new Assistant Commissioner for the Central Coast Section, which governs high school athletics throughout the area.

“The CCS Selection Committee diligently reviewed each candidate’s strengths and potential contributions to the CCS Office and all member schools,” according to a Feb. 19 press release from the CCS. “This was not an easy decision considering that all candidates interviewed would have been a great fit for this position.”

Sanchez, however, was considered the best fit for the job.

“Marco’s passion for education-based athletics and all of the benefits that it provides for the student-athletes makes him a perfect person for this position,” CCS Commissioner Duane Morgan said. “He is a roll up the sleeves and get it done type of person and will fit very well in servicing CCS member schools.”

Sanchez has also contributed in the governance structure of the CCS and the CIF, where he has been a member of the CCS Executive Committee for eight years and a member of the CIF Executive Committee for the past three years.

The Independence High School alumnus who holds a doctoral degree in organizational leadership from Northcentral University has led Gilroy High School for the past 10 years.

“We have accomplished much over the years and I want to thank you for help making this school community a special place,” Sanchez said. “The students, staff, parents and the incredible support from the District Office/School Board have made my experience as a school leader the best I have experienced in my 26 years in education.”

GHS principal Marco Sanchez is headed to the Central Coast Section as an assistant commissioner.

During Sanchez’s tenure, Gilroy High School was recognized by Santa Clara County for its Biomedical Science Academy and received the state’s Golden Bell Award for the Spanish Dual Immersion Program.

“Given the amount of time left in the school year, I am confident that my successor will be selected and I will be able to help as much as possible with the transition,” Sanchez continued.

While attending Independence High School, Sanchez was a three-sport athlete in wrestling, cross country and pole vault. He is a three-time CCS wrestling champion, a CIF State Champion, a Pac-12 Champion and an Olympian in the Atlanta Games.

“Sanchez brings a wealth of coaching, administrative and athletic leadership experiences to the CCS Office,” according to the CCS release. “Serving as a teacher, athletic director, activities director and administrator, Sanchez has also coached for almost 30 years.”

Sanchez will start his new position July 1.

