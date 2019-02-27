Laurel Ruth Gephart

Laurel Ruth (McDill) Gephart entered the Kingdom of Heaven on December 06, 2018 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Born in Chicago IL on January 24, 1945, to Lois (Tatter) and Samuel Rutherford McDill, a Baptist minister. Laurel spent her childhood in the Chicago area. The family moved to Watsonville, California in 1961 where Laurel graduated from Watsonville High School in 1963. In April 1964, Laurel married Bruce D. Gephart of Dolton, IL. They settled in Illinois and raised two children. In 1975 the family moved to Morgan Hill, California. Laurel received a Bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University and later a Masters in Education from Santa Clara University.

Laurel worked in elementary education in the Morgan Hill, CA school district. She loved shaping young minds and being in the classroom. Laurel taught at El Toro Elementary until she retired in 2013 after almost 30 years in the classroom.

Laurel attended Morgan Hill Presbyterian Church for four decades. Laurel was fortunate to have had many opportunities to travel the world on church-related mission and family vacations. Laurel lived in Morgan Hill CA from 1975 to 2017. In 2017, she moved to Williamsport, TN to be closer to her son Stephen and his family.

A celebration of her life will be held at Morgan Hill Presbyterian Church 16970 de Witt Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037 on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 at 12:00 PM. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the celebration.

Laurel is survived by her son Stephen (Nola) Gephart of Franklin, TN and their four children, Garrett, Brett, Trent, and Nola K. Her daughter Laura (Daniel) Libby of Orcutt, CA and their four children, Wesley, Arielle, Destiny, and Michael. Her sister Carol (Robert) Misson and brother Brik (Lynn) McDill.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to Moody Bible Institute or Cancer Care be made in Laurel’s name. If you have any memories that you’d like to share with Laurel’s family, please write them up and bring with you to the celebration to deposit in the memory box.