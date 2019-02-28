GUSD teacher featured in county PSA series

South Valley Middle School teacher Rachael Cornaggia was featured in the latest edition of Santa Clara County Office of Education’s “Why I Teach” video public service announcement series in support of the 2019 Teacher Recruitment Fair.

In the seventh installment of the series, 2018 Teacher of the Year awardees demonstrate their careers in teaching and share student success.

For Cornaggia, a middle school mathematics teacher in Gilroy Unified School District, the joy comes from “letting [the students] know that they are going to get it at some point,” she said.

Cornaggia is joined by Marilyn Goldsmith from Millbrook Elementary School in the Evergreen School District and Janet Blake recently retired from Oster Elementary with the SCCOE. Blake spent 45 years as a special education teacher working with children who are deaf and hearing impaired and “helping them put the connections together.”

Facing a significant shortage of qualified teachers, SCCOE is hosting its annual Teacher Recruitment Fair on March 30. Credentialed candidates, individuals who will have a credential by fall 2019, individuals with a credential from outside of California, and candidates with at least one year of experience in a teaching intern program are all invited to network with and have questions answered by recruiters and credentials specialists. On-site interviews may also be offered.

For more information and to register for the Teacher Recruitment Fair, visit: sccoe.org/newsandfacts/TRF/Pages/default.aspx

The ten-part video PSA series continues next week. In addition to being posted to the SCCOE YouTube channel, the videos will also be provided to local cable access channels in various municipalities throughout the county.

