Performance Food Group is hiring

Performance Food Group is putting the finishing touches on its new food distribution plant on South Monterey Road in Gilroy and is hiring workers for the new facility.

Performance, one of the nation’s largest prepared food distribution companies, is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, March 7, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6070 Monterey Road, just north of the new plant.

A flier distributed through the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce said Performance is hiring for area managers, customer service representatives, a facilities manager, warehouse staff and drivers.

The hiring center will be open from 10am to 7pm.

The massive 195,000-square-foot food processing plant could mean nearly 60 new jobs in Gilroy, as the company expects to retain 70 percent of the current 190-person workforce in Santa Cruz. Performance is closing down the Santa Cruz plant to open the new operation in Gilroy.

A company spokesman declined to say when the new facility would open for business.

The new site sits on 30 acres of land at 5480 Monterey Road, south of the Garlic Farm Travel Center.

With 30 acres to work with, Performance Food Group will have the option to add 151,000 square feet to the 195,000 square feet facility. When the company bought the site, it was listed for $5.5 million.

Performance Food Group specializes in supplying restaurants and distributes a broad array of food and food-related products such as baked goods, meats, poultry, condiments and even cleaning supplies. The Richmond, Va.-based firm delivers fresh, frozen and dry food as well as food-related products such as cleaning supplies and packaging materials. It also offers equipment, supplies and serving ware.

Performance Food Group’s Central Coast business has been in its current Santa Cruz location since 1957 when Harry Ledyard founded a local food distribution company. The Ledyard company was sold in 2011 by former owner Richard Fontana of Scotts Valley to Performance Food Group for $100 million.If you are interested in the job fair, email resumes to [email protected].