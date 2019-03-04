Gilroy Library to host Parent Project Program

The Santa Clara County Library District will host a ground-breaking program at the Gilroy Library that helps parents steer their teenagers away from truancy, delinquency and worse.

Up to 30 local parents are invited to take part in The Parent Project, a 12-week class conducted in Spanish that will run from March 6 to May 22.

“This program builds on our efforts at the library to focus on the specific information needs of teens and their families, and the special challenges that many of them face,” said County Librarian Nancy Howe. “Gilroy Library is a welcoming place for all ages, making it the logical setting for such a family-based program.”

The SCCLD is doing so in partnership with the County District Attorney’s Office, the County Department of Family & Children’s Services’ Prevention Bureau, and the Gilroy Police Department.

Since 2008, over 7,000 county parents have graduated from The Parent Project, helping them to divert their beloved children from destructive and dangerous behavior.

“Families are made stronger by developing the skills and tools they need to deal with their strong-willed children,” said Maturino.

The program, which is approved as a court-mandated diversion program, is free and provides on-site childcare. To sign up, contact County Parent Project Director Gloria Maturino at (408) 808-3794 or [email protected]

“This program is a tool to help parents communicate with their at-risk kids,” said County Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who is also the Library Joint Powers Authority Board Chairman. “We anticipate reduced substance abuse and gang participation, and expect better grades and school attendance, which are critical to the future of these young people, as well as the health of the local community.”

The Gilroy Library’s The Parent Project class was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

