Supe in the Hat

Gilroy Unified School District’s elementary school students welcomed special guest readers from throughout the community March 1 as part of the annual Read Across America Read-in event.

Superintendent Debbie Flores pulled double duty, first reading selections at Eliot Elementary School before heading over to Glen View Elementary to read aloud to those students. Flores, pictured above reading the book “The Most Magnificent Thing” in Ashley Martinez’s second-grade class at Glen View, wore a Dr. Seuss hat as she entertained her student audience.

More than 50 staff employees and community members volunteered to read book selections aloud in each classroom, from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade.

The nationwide National Education Association event is a celebration of children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday as well as an opportunity to promote literacy.