Terry Noel Morris fell asleep in death on February 21, 2019. He was at home attended by his wife and sons. He was 63 years of age. Terry was born on December 25, 1955 in Fowler, Ca. the son of James and Hazel Hatfield Morris. He moved to Gilroy as a young man met the Love of his life Cathleen Lunn and shared a lifetime of memories for 34 years until he lost his 5 year battle with Cancer.

He loved being outdoors, he loved his Job working for the City of Gilroy in the Parks and Recreation Department as well as being a part time Bar Tender at the Gilroy Veterans Club, He also liked telling jokes, making people laugh and had his own unique brand of rhymes to entertain us.

He loved all his family dearly. He is survived by his beloved wife Cathleen Lunn , four children Terry Morris, Ramsey Morris, John Lunn and Nicole Baxter , his brothers and sisters , Clark Morris, Gaylene Morris Mejia , Gary Morris and Twila Morris.

He had 9 grandchildren, as follows, Cameron, Maela, Lela and Breanna Morris. Cheynnne, Gabriel and Harley Morris. Zoe, Belle and Cody Baxter .He also had many aunts, uncles,, nephews and nieces and a doggy named Max “Until we see you in Paradise Terry”

Terry is preceded in death by, His Parents James and Hazel Morris, and five brothers, Lawrence , Bobby, James, Lee, and Floyd Morris as well as one Sister Donna Morris, Dobbs.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Kindred Hospice or the Cancer Society