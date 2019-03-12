David Martin Tomasini age 84, passed away at AllianceHealth Center in Durant, OK on March 4, 2019. David was born on August 11, 1934 in Salinas, California to the parents of David Joseph and Rose (Martella) Tomasini. He married the love of his life Robin Bailey on December 13, 1986 in Reno, Nevada.

David spent the majority of his life in the Hollister, CA area where he served as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He also proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until he was medically discharged in 1958. During his time in the service he served in the Korean War and was stationed for a year in Okinawa, Japan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Rose Cox Tomasini; son, Brian.

Those he leaves to cherish his memories are his wife, Robin; sons, David Tomasini and wife, Jana of Aromas, CA, Jeff Tomasini and wife, Gina of Hollister, CA, Dylan Tomasini of Tishomingo, OK; daughters, Jan Fraser of Hollister, CA, Brandi Russell and husband, Brandan of Tishomingo, OK; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; sister, Carmen Miquel and husband, Joe and a host of other family and friends who will deeply miss him.