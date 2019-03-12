Estela V. Martinez, Gilroy resident of 63 years, entered into heaven on Wednesday, March 6 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Santiago and Corrina Valdez of San Antonio, Texas. Loving Wife of Arnulfo Martinez, Mother of Cecilia , Robert ( Judy) , Sylvia ( Richard), James ( Candace) and Grandmother of Tara, Janeah (Ricardo), Rebecca, Marissa, Kaylin and Zachary and Great Grandmother of Jayden and RioRea.

The Visitation will begin Friday, March 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm with a 7:00 pm Vigil. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon with interment following at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

