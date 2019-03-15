Local author to host writers workshop series

Fresh off the release of her latest self-help writer’s handbook “How to Write a Page-turner,” local author Jordan Rosenfeld will host a month-long series of workshops at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

Rosenfeld—who has authored three novels and six writing manuals—enjoys bringing out the inner author in anyone interested in telling a compelling story.

“I think that there’s a lot of power to writing a story regardless of whether you call yourself a writer or not,” said the 44-year-old Morgan Hill resident who has lived locally for 14 years. “I discovered that my students find out interesting parts of themselves as they develop their stories.”

Her “How to Write a Powerful Story” workshop will be held 6:30pm-8pm on Tuesdays from May 7 to May 28 in the Madrone Room at the CCC, located at 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

Tickets are $85 for the four-week course or $25 for an individual session and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-write-a-powerful-story-tickets-58756096065. Anyone interested can also email Rosenfeld directly at [email protected]

Aspiring writers will learn four key areas of what it takes to create an interesting read: 1) Strong scenes; 2) compelling characters; 3) powerful plotting; and 4) page turning tension.

Each session, Rosenfeld will give a Powerpoint presentation lecture and then follow with in-class participation writing with different writing prompts and exercises.

“I’ve been teaching at writing conferences and workshops the last couple of years and the more I’ve done it the more I’ve wanted to do something local,” Rosenfeld said. “I’ve been meeting more people that say they have a story to tell.”

Adult or teen attendees should come prepared to write with either a notebook or a laptop computer.

Rosenfeld, whose “How to Write a Page-turner” can be purchased locally at Booksmart (421 Vineyard Blvd.) or where ever books are sold, is currently working on her fourth novel to follow up her “Women in Red” psychological suspense thriller published in 2015.

“I like to write novels because I like to play with the psychology of people. I like to explore the psychology of people in a way I can control,” Rosenfeld said. “This workshop is for anyone who has a story to tell and wants to learn how to write it.”