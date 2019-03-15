CHP to conduct St. Patrick’s Day checkpoint

The Hollister-Gilroy office of the California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI and driver license checkpoint on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2019, within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County.

CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoint, reads a press release from the CHP. A CHP drug recognition expert, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), will be on site to provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples.

Drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked for impairment and arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, CHP said. “The checkpoint will send a clear message to the community that the CHP will not tolerate impaired driving and will promote awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence,” the press release reads.

The sobriety checkpoint is funded by a grant known as “Reduce Alcohol Impaired Driving,” through the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

