Ed notes: CHS student honored at 2019 Young Artists Showcase

Christopher High School senior Maia Nantais was one of 26 winners in the 2019 Young Artists Showcase selected by the Santa Clara County Office of Education.

More than 100 public and charter school students from 20 school districts within the county submitted their artwork. The top entrees in each grade level from Transitional kindergarten through 12th graders were honored for their artistic ability.

This year’s theme, “Your Art, Your Story”, encouraged participants to tell their story through their art.

Nantais’ artwork was titled “And Justice For All.”

The winning entries will be unveiled at the Young Artist Showcase Celebration at 4:30pm Tuesday, May 21at the SCCOE, located at 1290 Ridder Park Dr. in San Jose.

“The pool of artwork this year was absolutely incredible,” said Jeannine Flores, Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator for the SCCOE. “Each year, I am blown away by the creativity and pure talent expressed by Santa Clara County students. Thank you to the parents, teachers, principals, and leaders who encourage our students to express themselves with authenticity.”

The SCCOE accepted 2D, 3D or 4D student artwork to become part of the permanent collection. The Young Artist Showcase Gallery within the SCCOE is the largest collection of adjudicated student artwork in California with over 900 pieces.

Students have the choice of having their original work added to the permanent collection or a facsimile. Included in the collection are paintings, drawings, watercolors, photographs, sculptures, and multimedia works. The Young Artist Showcase Gallery is open to the public during business hours. A total of 26 pieces will be added to the collection in 2019.



Two Gilroy students honored for community service

A pair of Gilroy high school students were selected as recipients of the Crystal Bowl Award for their service to the community by the Junior League of San Jose, according to Las Animas Elementary School Assessment Paraeducator Diana Wolf Torres.

Justin Fajardo, 17, a junior at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, and Alex Torres, 17, a junior at Gilroy High School, were chosen for the honor based upon their work in the Las Animas Elementary School STEAM Afterschool Program.

Both boys are graduates of Las Animas and came back to volunteer and share their love of technology with the next generation.



MOU agreed upon between district, Gilroy Prep

Gilroy school district and Navigator Schools leaders agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding for the use of district facilities at the March 21 meeting.

The district authorized a charter to Navigator’s Gilroy Prep School in November of 2010. The charter calls for the parties “to establish the specific operational, financial and service relationship,” according to the staff report. The charter was last renewed in March 2018, and the renewal is active through 2023.

The Facilities MoU by and between GUSD and Gilroy Prep Schools is for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Gilroy Prep, a kindergarten through eighth grade school serving about 540 students, will occupy 17 classrooms, two additional rooms for a library and computer lab, two others for non-teaching space and one administrative office. It is located at 277 IOOF Ave. in Gilroy.

GPS must pay a three percent (of revenues) managerial oversight fee to Gilroy Unified School District in two installments Dec. 15 and April 15, per the MoU.



Kindergarten registration opened

Kindergarten registration opened March 6 at all Gilroy Unified School District school sites and the district is accepting new students on a continuous basis, according to staff.

Visit gilroyunified.org (enrollment page) for information on locating a neighborhood school and download a registration packet.

