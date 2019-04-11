Golden State Brew & Grill’s remodel complete

Golden State Brew & Grill reopened April 6 after a six-month remodel project that upgraded the restaurant and brewery.

The business, located at 7560 Monterey Rd, Suite 100 in downtown Gilroy, celebrated with a party featuring live music.

Golden State Brew & Grill originally planned on a December opening date, but wildfires in Northern California pushed back needed upgrades from Pacific Gas & Electric, according to a statement on the business’ Facebook page.

For information, visit goldenstate.beer or facebook.com/goldenstatebrewandgrill.