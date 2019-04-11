Man dies in traffic accident

The Gilroy Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that resulted in a fatality in the city limits early Sunday morning.

About 2am April 7, police received several phone calls reporting a vehicle accident on the 7800 block of Church Street, near the intersection of Second Street in west Gilroy.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from major injuries due to the collision, reads a press release from the Gilroy Police Department.

A 40-year-old woman was transported from the scene to a local trauma center via an air ambulance, police said. A 44-year-old man who was an occupant of the crashed vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office was unable to confirm the identity of the male as of April 8.

The Gilroy Police Major Accident Investigation Team and Crime Scene Investigations responded to the scene to conduct an investigation of the accident. The collision investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about this accident can call the Gilroy Police Traffic Unit at (408) 846-0525.