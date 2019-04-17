Delfina Palomo Garcia, formerly of Gilroy, passed away at her home in Los Banos CA March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Crystal City, Texas September 28, 1932, she was preceded in death by her husband Pedro P Garcia and brother Norberto Palomo.

Loving Mother of Margie Garcia, Elsa Pipes(Darren), Gina Lujan(Jim), Pete Garcia(Jeanne), Mike Garcia(Luzann), Lonnie Handel(Steve), and Maria Luisa Garcia.

Also survived by siblings Maria Luisa Mirelez, Alejandro Palomo, Mariana Zavala, Dora Garza, Carmen Garcia, and Juan Ramon Palomo as well as 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in California and Texas.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.