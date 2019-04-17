Donald “Don” Harold Gay, 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Red Bluff, CA. He was born July 31, 1934 to Arthur and Hazel (Dalgetty) Gay in Carbon, Iowa. On October 26, 1957 he married Carolyn Lenhardt in Reno, Nevada. Don was a Navy veteran and owned Precision Sheet Metal Products, Precision Metal Finishing, and Precision Classics in the Gilroy area for over 30 years. Don enjoyed cutting horses, cattle, classic cars, hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn; his daughter, Teri Reynolds of Lake Almanor, CA; 2 grandchildren Summer Hansen of Lake Steven, WA and Matthew Robison of Rancho Cordova, CA; 4 great granddaughters Heather, Lillianne, and Violet of Lake Stevens, WA and Adelaide of Rancho Cordova, CA; 2 brothers Clayton Gay and Ron Gay of Vallisca, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; a son Donald Curtis; 2 sisters Verlea Carpenter of Creston, IA and Ruth Gay of Vallisca, IA.

A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation from 9:30am until 11:15am at the Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers, 816 Walnut Street, Red Bluff, CA. Followed by a graveside funeral at 11:30am at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Red Bluff, CA. Online condolences can be left on www.dignitymemorial.com. Don had a great respect for our Veterans and First Responders. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org. If you choose, to send flowers, deliver to Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers, 816 Walnut Street, Red Bluff, CA.