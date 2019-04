Estelle A. Manning, age 98, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 in San Jose, CA. Beloved mother of Kenneth Scott, Doug Scott and the late Connie Bellezza. Loving grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Theresa Gardner.

Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, 1000 First Street, CA.Condolences can be made at http://www.habingfamily.com