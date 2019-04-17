Margaret “Peggy” Oakey-Myers (Higgins)

It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret “Peggy” Oakey-Myers announce her passing on February 24, 2019 at the Hinds Hospice Home in Fresno, CA. Peggy, 72, was born in Sioux City, IA on September 20, 1946, to Jeremiah and Irene Higgins.

After growing up in Iowa, Peggy moved with her family to Long Beach, CA as a teen where she graduated from Jordan High School. After marrying and having children, her family lived in various places throughout the United States, including Tustin, CA, Sioux City, IA, and Moore, OK. They eventually settled in Gilroy, CA, and Peggy established a career for many years in Facilities Management for Hitachi Computer Products and Renesas Electronics in Santa Clara, CA. After retiring, she moved to the Yosemite area where she enjoyed taking walks in the beautiful outdoors.

Peggy was a loving and involved mother to her children and a “second mom” to many others. She will always be remembered as a special lady that was hilarious and smart with an amazing laugh and smile. She was unique… a rebel… and a pretty unforgettable woman.

Peggy will be forever remembered by her husband, Richard Myers; son, Justin Oakey; daughter, Andrea Berry; granddaughters, Audrinna Devon Morales Oakey and Sidney Berry; grandsons, Davey Oakey, Josh Oakey Maloney and Trevis Berry; sisters, LaTricia Pranke and Karen Swenson and her husband Darold; and brother, Michael Higgins and his wife Margaret; along with many nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

Peggy has been reunited with those she loved that passed before her including her husband, Floyd Oakey; son, Sean Oakey; parents, Jeremiah and Irene Higgins; sister, LaNease Steckleberg; and brother, John Higgins.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00am-2:00pm on Saturday, May 4, at Westside Grill, 8080 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association appreciated in lieu of flowers.