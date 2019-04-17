Primo Borgna, 88 of Gilroy, CA, died peacefully surrounded by family Friday, April 12th, 2019. The only child of Italian emigrants Giovanni Borgna and Josephine Carpegna, he was born on March 11, 1931 in San Francisco.

He was raised and educated in Gilroy. When asked about his childhood he would often recall riding his horse through the prune orchard his parents owned. He graduated from Gilroy High School in 1948. Growing up he was known as a champion pole vaulter and skilled welder.

Upon graduating he joined the Army National Guard. For 36 years he worked as a mechanical engineer for General Electric and later worked for United Technology Corp and Leybold. He was an avid hunter, skilled craftsman of metalwork and taxidermy. His family recalls that he was always able to help and fix things around the house. In his spare time he restored antique cars. In his later years he picked up tennis and was known for his strong left-handed serve.

Above all Primo loved his family and was always there to support them. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Carla

Borgna, daughter, Lori Borgna-Strong (Randy), son Steven Borgna, and granddaughter Tiffany and cousin Aurora Viarengo.

A mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Gilroy, CA on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30am. A private burial has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The family would like to thank the Gilroy Health Care & Rehab Center and Bonita Springs

Hospice Care for the attention and affection they

showed Primo.