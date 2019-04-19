City Holds Contest for 150th Anniversary Logo

Gilroy will be celebrating a historic milestone next year as March 12, 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of incorporation for the city. In preparation for the celebratory year, the City of Gilroy Arts and Culture Commission is hosting an Art Logo Contest. The winning design will be used in commemoration of the city’s 150th birthday through various mediums and at various celebratory events throughout the year.

When asked about the logo contest, Mayor Velasco said, “We are excited to celebrate the 150th anniversary of incorporation of the City of Gilroy and are in the process of planning celebratory events and activities for the whole community. The 150th logo will play a significant role in commemorating this historical event and gives our community an opportunity to share, through art, what they value most about our community.”

Arts and Culture Commission Chair Wendy Sue Kissa said, “The 150th anniversary provides an opportunity for all ages and organizations to celebrate with us. We invite all artists, including professional, pre-professional and aspirational, to participate in designing a logo representing the best of Gilroy.”The contest opens for entries on April 15, with all entries due by 5pm on Friday, May 31. Information about the contest including official contest rules and the official entry form are available online at www.YourVoice.cityofgilroy.org. Entries should be submitted online through the website or dropped off in person at the Recreation Department Office at Gilroy City Hall at 7351 Rosanna St.