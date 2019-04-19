Walmart plans local remodel

Walmart’s Gilroy and Morgan Hill locations will join 18 other stores across the state as part of the retail giant’s $145 million remodel plan.

“The investments in California stores Walmart has planned this year demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities where we operate,” Todd Siron, a regional vice president and general manager for Walmart in California, stated in a press release. “The upcoming store remodels and innovations are exciting for both shoppers and associates alike and are centered on helping our customers save time and money.”

Walmart plans to add new services to a large number of its California stores this year, including “Pickup Towers,” where customers can pick up their online orders by scanning a barcode on their smartphones.



Business earns veteran-owned distinction

James Gargiulo, owner of Spectrum Small Business Advisors, LLC, announced that his business is now a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB).

Companies that earn the certification can do business with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and receive advantages when bidding on government contracts, among other benefits.

Spectrum Small Business Advisors, LLC, located in Gilroy, provides business owners with management consultant services. It also provides payroll and bookkeeping services to businesses in Gilroy and the Bay Area.

For information, call Gargiulo at 949.351.1538.



Champion opens

Champion, a brand-name store that offers athletic apparel for men, women and children, opened its doors at the Gilroy Premium Outlets on Apr. 6.

The store is located in Building A, Suite A008.

For information, visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/gilroy/stores/champion.



