Jeffery James Palm, age 62, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019 in Ripon, California.

A native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Jeff was born to James and Mary Vernon. Jeff moved with his family to Manteca, California in 1968. He attended East Union High school, where he played baseball. In his early 20’s, Jeff took a job stacking tile for Monier Roofing. He eventually worked his way out of the warehouse and into the office, to begin what would become a long and fulfilling career in mechanics and engineering as the company’s Director of Production. Jeff went on to raise three loving daughters and was blessed with four wonderful grandchild, who he cherished. Jeff and Carla married in 2011, and lived a happy life in Ripon, California.

Jeff was devoted to his family and friends. He put others before himself in every situation. He was happy, hardworking, and loved life. Outside of work, Jeff was an avid golfer, loved to work outdoors, maintain a vegetable garden, barbeque, watch baseball and walk his dogs.

He is survived by wife Carla, children Justine Palm, Melissa Palm (Erik), Lisa Greenwood (Ben), and Josh Johnson, grandchildren Andrew Greenwood (Brittany), Brittany Greenwood, Lauren Greenwood and Gunnar Forslund, great-grandchild Maddie Greenwood, mother Mary Palm, sisters Lorna Klingman, Maureen Adams (Kevin), Teresa Phillips (Richard), Cathy Palm, Brian Palm (Christine), Angela Ryan and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by daughter Ariele Combs, and father James Palm.

A visitation will be held at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home in Manteca, California on Friday, April 19 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Manteca, California on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Jeff was a giving, selfless and loving person to be around. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He will be deeply missed.