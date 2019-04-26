Support pump track

Our nonprofit organization is beginning its fundraising drive to create an approved bicycle pump track in Gilroy.

The Gilroy City Council last October allowed Garlic City BMX to start planning and seeking donations toward the track, set to be built within Christmas Hill Park.

Garlic City BMX is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Funds will be used for equipment, materials and professional help, if needed. The city has agreed to provide the dirt for the track.

To donate to the effort, checks can be made out to Garlic City BMX, and mailed to 803 Lawrence Drive, Gilroy, CA 95020. All donations are fully tax-deductible.



For information, call 408-848-5210.