Water shutoffs part of First Street work

Gilroy residents were informed this week that their water would be shut off in the middle of April as part of the First Street water line work.



The overall water-sewer infrastructure project has been underway for nearly a year, laying new sewer pipe from Santa Teresa Boulevard to Monterey Street and ending in the repaving of the street—state Highway 152—later this year by CalTrans. While the disruptions caused by the project thus far have been mostly traffic related, water shutoffs are expected as the construction moves into the final stages.



An email blast sent to residents on April 19 warned of the water disruptions. It said that businesses and homeowners would be given 72 hours notice before their water was shut off. The email also said the water line disruptions are expected from Wren Avenue to Monterey Road.



This portion of construction is part of the second of three phases of the larger First Street project. The first phase of the project was a sewer line replacement that took place in the summer of 2018;he waterline replacement is expected to continue through the summer.



The city created a project update webpage where residents can get progress reports and project alerts. Phase two is described as “the installation of a larger-capacity, more reliable water pipe along First Street between Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard.”



The final phase of the project will likely start in late summer, when, according to the city, CalTrans will repave First Street along with new striping and bike paths.



The council voted last month to end parking on First Street in preparation for the CalTrans portion of the project.