A gold medal day

Gilroy High School special education students compete in the 14th Annual Gifted Games at the Mustangs’ football field April 26.

The entire student body welcomed 450 athletes competing on teams from 23 schools and programs, including Social Vocational Services, Hope Services, Gilroy High School, Christopher High School, Brownell Middle School, Solorsano Middle School, South Valley Middle School, Antonio Del Buono Elementary School, El Roble Elementary School, Glen View Elementary, Las Animas Elementary, Luigi Aprea Elementary, Rucker Elementary, Swanston Lane Preschool, and Santa Clara County Office of Education.

“It’s the pinnacle of their entire year,” said Sam Sauer of the value that his Gilroy special education students place on the Gifted Games, which he co-directs with his wife, Tania, a special ed teacher at San Benito High.

