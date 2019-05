Charles Alexander Reed passed away at his home in Morgan Hill, California on April 25, 2019. Born on April 7, 1918 in Hadley, Minnesota. Loving husband to wife Dorthea Reed and his children; Felite Reed, Charles “Alex” Reed Jr., Daniel Reed (Cymry), and Andria McAvoy (Joe). He is also survived by his older sister Dee Nelson, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.