Monterey Road work set for summer

Expect daytime construction delays on Gilroy’s second busiest street this summer, when a repaving and rehabilitation project along Monterey Street between First and Eighth streets will begin, lasting through the end of the year.



Motorists already are dealing with the months-long project along the length of First Street.

The new project will include new pavement, striping, sidewalk ramps and protection of existing utilities through the heart of Gilroy’s downtown retail district.

Construction is expected to last 95 days, with work scheduled between 7:30am and 3:30pm, with some construction happening at night to “reduce effects on businesses,” according to Community Engagement Officer Rachelle Bedell.



Work on Monterey Street is part of a continued push by the city to revitalize Gilroy’s downtown and make the area more inviting to patrons and businesses. Bedell said the construction falls in line with efforts to “bring new life to our downtown corridor.”



In September 2017 the City Council approved an application for the city to apply for grant funding that would pay for the repaving of Monterey Street. Bedell said the city received $1,028,000 in federal grant funding from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to complete the project, with the remainder of funds matched by the city.



Bedell told the Dispatch in an email that the city money would likely be coming from Gilroy’s gas tax fund. How much additional funding is required will be known after the city approves a bid proposal.



Monterey Street’s construction is not the only roadwork that will be going on in the city this summer. The First Street project will also continue through the summer, and the CalTrans-funded portion of the project will begin repaving at an overlapping time with Monterey work, according to the city.



Bedell said that one lane in each direction will remain open during the construction on Monterey Street, and driveways will be accessible throughout. The city hosted a public information session on March 21 to outline the details of the project.



“The city routinely surveys needs throughout the city and seeks funding for upgrades where available,” Bedell told the Dispatch. “This project is expected to enhance and improve accessibility and pedestrian and bicycle safety, support economic development in the downtown area, and extend the pavement life of the roadway.”