Olive Patience Walker

Patience Walker was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1924 to Raymond Lyle and Olive Omakawaikuolaa Miller. Patience attended Punahou School and the University of Hawaii, where she met and married Alan Carl Walker in 1944. They moved to California in 1955 and settled in Gilroy in 1995.

Alan passed away in 2006. Patience is survived by her four children, Michael (Arzelia) Walker, Deborah Schwarz (David), Andrew Walker and Christopher Walker (Ruthann). She was the beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, love of nature, lifelong volunteer work, friendly spirit and her intelligence.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11th, at the United Methodist Church of Gilroy.