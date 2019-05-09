New businesses open in outlets

Gilroy Premium Outlets announced the recent addition of new retailers including Champion and the California Welcome Center, now open, to its property. Luxury retailer Cole Haan is set to open in May.

“We’re always looking to bring in new, fresh shopping options for our customers,” said Sarah Lira, director of marketing and business development at Gilroy Premium Outlets. “Adding these stores to our already impressive list of retailers gives our customers even more options to choose from.”

Champion will provide its athletic apparel at discounts of up to 65 percent off retail prices, she said.

The California Welcome Shop, the city’s rebranded welcome center, offers Gilroy and California gifts and souvenirs.

Global luxury men, women and children’s retailer Cole Haan will offer its shoes, accessories and outerwear when it opens later this month.

Champion, California Welcome Center and Cole Haan are all located in Building A. For information on the Gilroy Premium Outlets, visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/gilroy.



Chamber holding breakfast

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly breakfast meeting on May 15, 6:45-8am at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6070 Monterey Rd.

For information, visit gilroy.org.



Downtown Gilroy sidewalk sale return

The Gilroy Downtown Business Association is hosting its fourth Downtown Business Sidewalk Sale and Craft & Vendor Fair on May 18.

The event takes place 10am-3pm throughout downtown Gilroy on Monterey Street.

The fair will feature more than 50 vendors on Fifth Street between Monterey and Eigleberry streets.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yxbdjasw.