Pama Lee Thompson, age 84 of Gilroy California went to Heaven on Friday May 10th 5:35pm surrounded by her loving family. Pama was born in Quanah, Texas December 4th, 1934 and graduated from Dumas High School attending Junior College in Texas before marrying and moving to California. A lifelong Dallas Texas Cowboys fan, and a true American Patriot, she worked in the newspaper business, as a school librarian, and a rental property manager.

She is survived by her sons Michael and Scott Thompson and their spouses of Gilroy California, Grandchildren Richard Michael Thompson and Nicholas Scott Thompson and their spouses of Morgan Hill California, Carly Cheyenne Thompson and Lucas Matthew Thompson of Gilroy California, and Great Grand-daughter Roxanne Lee Thompson of Morgan Hill California.

Outdoor services will be held at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy California on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11am with a celebration of life reception to follow at Mama Mia’s, 275 East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, California. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.