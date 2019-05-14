Refugio “Marty” Martinez

“Marty” Martinez 76, of Gilroy passed away April 27,2019. Born in Crystal City, Texas to Jose and Josepha Martinez March 4, 1943. Marty worked in the garlic fields of Gilroy as a young man. He later pursued his career as an MRI Technologist in 1984 and retired from his profession in 2012. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and he spent many days worshiping at Mission San Juan Bautista.

Marty Loved to garden and BBQ with his loving friends and neighbors. Traveling to visit family was his most cherished activity. They went on many outings together in Oregon and Hawaii. Proceeded in death by his parents, sister Leandrea, and beloved daughter Kathy.

Survived by his siblings Leonard, Adaline, and Ernesto. Children Ken and Mike (Denise) Martinez, Grandchildren Amber and Jeff Martinez, Great-Grandchildren Hunter, Elizabeth, Lily-Pearland and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to friends Alison, Ludo, and Redd Families. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 27th 2pm. Please RSVP to [email protected]