Two programs bring insight to Gilroy PD

Signups are open for two Gilroy police programs designed to introduce community members of all ages to career options in law enforcement.

The Police Explorers program is open to residents ages 14-20 who are interested in careers in law enforcement. The program gives young adults and teens the opportunity to volunteer in their community while exploring a possible public safety career, reads a post on the Gilroy Police Department Facebook page.

Police Explorers’ responsibilities include attending monthly meetings and trainings, assisting with local community events such as the Garlic Festival and participating in ride-alongs with fellow officers. Applicants must be age 14-20, enrolled in school and maintaining at least a 2.0 grade point average.

For more information, contact Gilroy Police Det. Esthela Rocha at (408) 846-0334 or by email at [email protected]; or call Officer Dustin Odell at (408) 846-0325 or [email protected]

Applications are available at the Gilroy Police Department, 7301 Hanna St.

Community Police Academy

The Gilroy Community Police Academy offers participants an in-depth, inside understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the Gilroy Police Department, reads a post on the department’s Facebook page. Class members will learn about local patrol operations, SWAT team, crime scene investigations and more.

The Community Police Academy is a 13-week course that meets Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 9:15pm. The free academy is taught by Gilroy Police officers and personnel.

Applications to join the 2019 Gilroy Community Police Academy are due July 19. Applications and more information can be found on the City of Gilroy’s website at cityofgilroy.org.