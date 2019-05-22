Anthony (Tony) Lombardi passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born August 23, 1969 in Washington DC.

Tony was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He always lived life for the moment. He enjoyed traveling with his family to places like Hawaii, Lake Tahoe and especially Disneyland-the HAPPIEST place on Earth! He often joined friends and family for backyard BBQs where he was the cook! He loved watching professional sports like baseball, basketball, football and Nascar. More than watching the professionals he loved watching his girls play their favorite sports. Tony loved his girls more than life itself. They were his greatest accomplishment. He was so proud of who they were and of who they would become. Tony will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Fred Lombardi Sr., his mother, Joan Lombardi and his father in law Jose Silva.

He is survived by his wife, Susie and daughters, Alexandra and Emily. His brother, Fred Lombardi Jr. and his wife Leslie, sister, Angela, Mother in law, Maria Silva, sister in law ,Christina Rocchi and husband Bobby, sister in law, Jennifer Silva. Nieces and Nephews, Ashleigh, Jenna, Brittni, Erick, Anthony, Joseph, Garrett, Justin, Abigail, and Sierra.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.