The Gilroy Memorial Day Parade Committee, along with the American Legion Post No. 217, will honor our fallen but not forgotten heroes on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.The American Legion will begin with a Remembrance Ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery, at 1000 First St. in Gilroy from 9-10 am. The highlight of this ceremony will be the reading of the 80 names of Gilroy veterans killed in action, from World War I to Afghanistan. Following the cemetery ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade starts at 11am at Monterey Street, progressing along 10th Street to Gilroy High School.

The American Legion Post also will celebrate its 98th anniversary June 8, with a special dinner honoring the Americal Legion Veteran of the Year, plus other community volunteers, at 5:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74 W. Sixth St., Gilroy. This event will feature Assemblymember Robert Rivas and is open to the public, with advance tickets only at $30 per person, payable by mail to: American Legion Post No. 217, 74 W. Sixth St., Suite F, Gilroy, Ca. 95020. Contact Ray Sanchez, 408-607-3280 or [email protected] for more information. All proceeds benefit Gilroy American Legion scholarship fund.

Complete Veterans’ Day calendar in South Valley magazine.