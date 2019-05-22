Keeping streams clean

Skies cleared on Saturday May 18, giving more than 1,000 volunteers in Santa Clara County time to clean up the banks of creeks and rivers in the county as part of National River Cleanup Day. The effort, which included Uvas Creek in Gilroy and collected more than 46,000 pounds of trash along 60 miles of streams and reservoirs, was coordinated by the county’s Creek Connections Action Group and included volunteers of all ages, with assistance from Valley Water and county Parks and Recreation Department.