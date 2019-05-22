Nissan of Gilroy to build new dealership

Nissan of Gilroy is looking to build a new dealership and move from its current location on 400 Automall Parkway.

On May 20, the Gilroy City Council approved a parcel map and right-of-way dedication for the property at 6807 Automall Parkway.

The project would construct a two-story, 23,948-square-foot dealership building on a three-acre property. The lot is currently vacant.

A construction timeline for the project has yet to be set..



Shopping center buildings for sale

A number of buildings housing major tenants in the Pacheco Pass Shopping Center are up for sale.

Among those tenants are Best Buy, Chili’s, Chuck E Cheese, Marshalls and many others.

The buildings are all listed by Colliers International. According to the listings, the buildings are being offered to investors as a Triple Net Lease, where tenants are responsible for costs such as property taxes.

The listings can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yxadul4r.



Business mixer scheduled

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce is holding an After Hours Business Mixer on June 13, 5:30-7pm.

The mixer will be held at Vivian Investment Partners, 60 Fourth St., Suite 209.

For information, visit gilroy.org.



Send business news to Erik Chalhoub at [email protected]