Nissan of Gilroy to build new dealership

Nissan of Gilroy is looking to build a new dealership and move from its current location on 400 Automall Parkway.
On May 20, the Gilroy City Council approved a parcel map and right-of-way dedication for the property at 6807 Automall Parkway.
The project would construct a two-story, 23,948-square-foot dealership building on a three-acre property. The lot is currently vacant.
A construction timeline for the project has yet to be set..
Shopping center buildings for sale
A number of buildings housing major tenants in the Pacheco Pass Shopping Center are up for sale.
Among those tenants are Best Buy, Chili’s, Chuck E Cheese, Marshalls and many others.
The buildings are all listed by Colliers International. According to the listings, the buildings are being offered to investors as a Triple Net Lease, where tenants are responsible for costs such as property taxes.
The listings can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yxadul4r.
Business mixer scheduled
The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce is holding an After Hours Business Mixer on June 13, 5:30-7pm.
The mixer will be held at Vivian Investment Partners, 60 Fourth St., Suite 209.
For information, visit gilroy.org.
