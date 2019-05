The Wings of History Air Museum at the San Martin Airport hosted its 2019 Aviation Day on May 18 at the museum, 12777 Murphy Ave. Admission was free, and the crowds were treated to festivities for the entire family, including a chance to get up close to antique and vintage aircraft and airplane models; look under the hood of vintage cars, motorcycles and tractors; and soar in a tethered hot air balloon, as did Vik and Anish Patel, above.