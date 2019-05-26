Gilroy man stabbed to death Friday morning

Gilroy Police are trying to identify the suspect or suspects who stabbed 29-year-old Johnathan Arroyo Rivera to death just after midnight Friday.

About 12:02am May 24, Gilroy Police officers responded to the 500 block of Stoney Court in east Gilroy on a report of an injured man, reads a May 25 press release from Gilroy Police Department. When officers arrived, they located an adult male in front of a residence, suffering from at least one stab wound.

Johnathan Arroyo Rivera



Medical personnel arrived and performed emergency first aid. However, the man—later identified as Gilroy resident Rivera—succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and other circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under police investigation, according to authorities. No suspects have been identified.

The Gilroy Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Eric Cryar at (408) 846-0350. Callers may remain anonymous.

