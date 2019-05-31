Day of Remembrance

Crowds lined the streets of downtown Gilroy on May 27 to honor fallen but not forgotten heroes. School bands, classic cars and horses drew applause along the parade route, as did local Girl Scouts, top photo, and kids on horseback, above. American Legion Post 217 began the day with a Remembrance Ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery, where members read the names of 80 Gilroy veterans killed in action, from World War I to Afghanistan. Following the cemetery ceremony, the Memorial Day Parade progressed along 10th Street to Gilroy High School.

