Police: Two arrested with illegal firearms

Two Gilroy residents were arrested on suspicion of illegal firearms charges after the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team raided their homes May 30, according to authorities.

Officers with the Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team served “multiple” search warrants Thursday for suspected firearms violations, reads a press release from the Gilroy Police Department. Investigators had learned that illegal firearms parts were being ordered from outside the country to residences in Gilroy.

Specifically, the residents had ordered “small device switches” that can be easily installed on a Glock handgun to convert the semi-automatic pistol to fire like a fully automatic weapon, police explained. “When these are installed on a Glock, one trigger pull will fire all of the rounds in a magazine until the magazine is empty,” according to police.

One of the search warrants was served at a home on the 7200 block of Princeton Place, just a short walk west of Glen View Elementary School.

During the search, officers found a fully automatic short-barreled AR-15 rifle, several firearms with missing serial numbers and a fully automatic Glock switch, police said. Abdulrahman Mohamad Abdulrahman, 24, was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing these items, as well as other weapons violations.

The SWAT team also served a search warrant on the 9200 block of Kern Avenue in northwest Gilroy. At that home, police arrested 25-year-old Nathan Lewis on suspicion of possession of four illegal Glock switches and a stolen handgun, according to police.

The investigations were conducted by the Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team and the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, according to the press release.



