Support animal, pet rescue efforts

All Animal Rescue & Friends will be attending Paws in the Park, the inaugural dog festival at Gavilan Community College’ s main Gilroy campus on Saturday, June 1. Paws in the Park, on the college soccer field from 10am to 3pm. is a free event and is family friendly; dogs and their humans are invited to partake in all of the festivities.

And what’s a dog event without puppies? All Animal Rescue & Friends will have some adorable puppies for you to meet, and just to sweeten the deal even more (if that’s possible) there will also be some kittens. Sounds like a purrfectly pawsome day in the park!

All Animal Rescue & Friends, also known in the community as AARF, is a 501(c)3 non-profit foster-based rescue that primarily focuses on rescuing and reuniting lost/found animals, rescuing at-risk animals from local shelters and providing medical assistance and care to injured and underage animals and rescue animals that fall victim to abuse and neglect.

AARF is partnering with Finding Rover and will be sharing information about this exciting venture at Paws in the Park. Finding Rover is a free service that uses patented facial recognition technology to help reunite lost dogs and cats with their families. Jenifer Lepow and Gwen Dorcich, co-founders of AARF, will be at Paws in the Park and would love to share information on this new partnership.

Because of AARF’s active presence helping to reunite lost and found pets in our community, when they find a pet, they will be able to snap a photo and use the technology of the Finding Rover app to help find the owner; the same applies if someone in our community loses a pet. This is another tool, in addition to getting your pets microchipped, that can help reunite pets with their families.

Additionally, people looking to adopt can see the dogs and cats that are available for adoption with AARF.

AARF pets are all microchipped before they are adopted, and with their new partnership with Finding Rover, every dog and cat will also be pre-registered in the Finding Rover database. Once the pet is adopted, the pet’s record can be automatically transferred to the adopters’ Finding Rover account as soon as the person who has taken the pet home registers with the email address on file. If that dog or cat ever gets lost in the future, using Finding Rover’s facial recognition will make bringing that pet back home a snap.

We highly encourage everyone to register with a personal Finding Rover account by going to FindingRover.com. It just takes a minute to help bring your pet home faster, and it’s completely free!

This will only work if everyone is on board, so please join with AARF and get connected to the Finding Rover community.Gwen Dorcich is co-founder of All Animal Rescue & Friends. For more information about AARF and Paws in the Park, email [email protected] or search for “AARFLOVE” on Facebook.