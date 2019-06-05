Fatal hit and run June 4 in San Martin

Police are looking for a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run collision in San Martin Tuesday night.

About 9:30pm June 4, officers from California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Clara County Fire responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Monterey Road, just south of Cox Avenue, reads a press release from CHP.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man lying on the roadway. The man has succumbed to injuries suffered during a collision with an unknown vehicle, according to police.

Investigators think the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene in a northbound direction on Monterey Road, police said.

The pedestrian’s name is being withheld until he is positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this collision can call CHP Officer Hinch at (408) 848-2324.

