Eugene Conrotto

Eugene Lewis (Gino) Conrotto, the son of Enrico and Carolina Conrotto and the younger brother of Richard Conrotto, was born in Gilroy 90 years ago. He passed away in Modesto.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne L. Conrotto, and their son, Duane L. Conrotto. He leaves his second wife, Katherine Conrotto, his granddaughters, Tjiska Elaine and Kimberly Clare, and his daughter-in-law Karen Conrotto.

Conrotto earned a degree in anthropology from Stanford University after which he began a 17-year journalism career. He was editor of Desert Magazine (where he received a California State Fair Gold Medal in Journalism) and the Palm Desert Post. He was a former president of the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce.

After moving to Sonora in 1967, he earned a Master’s Degree in English at Stanislaus State University. He taught at Oakdale High School from 1972 to 1992. He was chairman of the English Department there, and introduced Advanced Placement and GATE to the school.

He is the author of numerous magazine articles and books, including, Miwok Means People.

A family Celebration of Life will be held in Gilroy at a later date.

