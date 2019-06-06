Police find ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal hit and run

Police have located an abandoned, damaged red 2003 Dodge Neon that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run collision in San Martin the night of June 4. Investigators continue to ask the public for help in obtaining more information about the vehicle and the collision.

About 9:30pm June 4, officers from California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Clara County Fire responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Monterey Road, just south of Cox Avenue, reads a press release from CHP.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased elderly man lying on the roadway. The man had succumbed to injuries suffered during a collision with an unknown vehicle, according to police.

Investigators think the driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene in a northbound direction on Monterey Road, police said.

On June 6, the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office posted on its Facebook page a photo of a red, four-door Dodge Neon that investigators now consider a “vehicle of interest” in the hit and run. The photo shows that the vehicle’s front windshield is broken in multiple places, and its hood appears to be damaged.

The social media post says, “With the help of Gilroy PD, CHP investigators located this 2003 red Dodge Neon in an industrial area of Gilroy the following morning (June 5).”

The pedestrian’s name is being withheld until he is positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this collision can call CHP Officer Hinch at (408) 848-2324.

